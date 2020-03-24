Samsung's ultraportable Galaxy Book S laptop is coming to the UK

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Book S is arriving in the UK for £999.

The move is somewhat uncharacteristic of Samsung for, while it has had some Windows devices in the UK in recent years like the Galaxy Book, it hasn't marketed a range of laptops there for some time.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx-powered Windows 10 PC was launched in other countries including the US after last year's Galaxy Note 10 launch, where it was first talked about.

The sub-1Kg notebook features a 13-inch touchscreen, offers 4G LTE connectivity, and has more than all-day battery life - estimates at launch pegged it at 23 hours.

It's pretty similar to other ultraportable that have hit the market, but its use of Qualcomm PC processors means it runs Windows on an ARM-designed chip. And we have found mixed results with that approach as Windows apps have patchy compatibility.

But because of the long battery life and always-on connectivity - whether Wi-Fi or on 4G - it's designed as an ultimate go-anywhere PC.

You can specify the laptop with up to 1TB of expandable storage depending on the model you choose. Audio is also AKG and Dolby-enhanced.

The aluminium-finish laptop is available in the UK in two colours - earthly brown and mercury grey.

squirrel_widget_196339