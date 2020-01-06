Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook is skinny, powerful and very good looking

Samsung has launched its first Galaxy-branded Chromebook at CES 2020. It's a stunning, powerful, premium 2-in-1 that seems to tick all of the boxes, include the option for lots of storage.

First, we have to talk about the design: it looks fantastic. It's an ultra-slim notebook with square angles everywhere and a super skinny bezel around the display.

That display itself is sounding very promising too. It's a 13.3-inch UHD 4K display, capable of producing sharp, colourful and detailed images. Not something that's been historically commonplace on a Chrome-based notebook.

It's a 2-in-1, which means the touchscreen folds over practically 360-degrees to offer a tablet-like experience.

What's more, it has pen support, and the laptop comes with a built-in pen out of the box, similar in function and design to the S Pen that comes with the Galaxy Note series phones as standard.

The device is Samsung's thinnest Chromebook so far, but don't let that full you into thinking it's not very powerful. For a Chromebook, it most certainly is.

Inside, you'll find a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, plus Intel Wi-Fi 6 for fast, smooth online performance. What's more, you can buy it with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD flash storage.

Port-wise, along with having the silo for storing the stylus, the Galaxy Chromebook has two USB-C ports, a volume switch, power button, stereo speakers and what appears to be a microSD card reader.

Look closely and you'll see a small camera just above the top row of keys. This particular camera has an 8-megapixel sensor which - while it can take photos - is ideal for scanning documents, which you can then sign digitally and forward on.

As for the other camera (for video calls) that's a very basic 1-megapixel affair, which is unlikely to produce crystal clear video during Skype or Duo calls.

It's clear, looking at its sharp angles, feature list and design that this is a premium device, which is made even more evident in its pricing.

The Galaxy Chromebook comes in both Fiesta Red and Mercury Grey, and will be available later this quarter with prices starting at $999.99.