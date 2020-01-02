Samsung is at CES 2020 announcing a Galaxy Book-branded laptop. The new model is a 2-in-1, and it comes with a peculiar name.

Called the Galaxy Book Flex α - pronounced Galaxy Book Flex Alpha - it's a new sibling to the recently announced Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book Flex. It features an aluminium design, complete with a rotating 13.3-inch 1080p QLED display and small bezels. Inside, you'll find a yet-be-specified Intel 10th Gen Core processor, plus 8GB or 12GB of RAM with 256GB or 512GB of SSD storage.

Samsung said you can expect 17.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, and there's USB-C fast charging support, too. However, in order to lower the price point beyond that of the Book Ion and Book Flex, Samsung opted to not include a Qi wireless charging pad in the laptop's trackpad or even an S Pen and slot. That said, Samsung does offer a sold-separately active pen for the Flex Alpha.

The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha will start at $829.99 and should release in the US in the first half of 2020. So, it sounds like the Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book Flex, both of which will launch in early 2020, will be the more high-end models in Samsung's new Galaxy Book lineup, while the Flex Alpha will sit at the bottom. It's still very much a premium, Windows 10-powered laptop, though.