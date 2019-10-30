Samsung is making an Intel Lakefield version of the super-light Galaxy Book S

Samsung is launching an Intel version of the super-light Galaxy Book S. It had previously announced a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx version.

The new version of the sub-1kg laptop uses Intel's upcoming small-size Lakefield processor that we're also expecting to see inside the Surface Neo due next year (that's the dual-screen iPad mini-sized one, not the Surface Duo phone).

Lakefield features Intel’s Foveros 3D stacking technology to pack even more transistors into a smaller area. Intel says that the Galaxy Book S is expected to be the first Lakefield device to arrive, though there's no set date as yet.

Galaxy Book S will feature LTE for connectivity, though not 5G it seems (hardly surprising given Intel's 5G woes). We would expect a 5G iteration of the Qualcomm version to emerge, though.

Samsung and Intel also announced two other laptops borne from Intel's Project Athena programme - the Galaxy Book Flex 360-degree rotating 2-in-1 with Samsung's S-Pen stylus and Galaxy Book Ion, an on-the-go ultraportable. Both have the world’s first QLED display on a laptop and are available in two sizes: 13.3 inch and 15.6 inch.

Both these machines also have 10th-generation Comet Lake Intel Core processors and Iris Plus graphics tech. These two machines will be available from December in certain countries including the US.

The announcements were made during Samsung's Developer Conference currently taking place in San Jose.