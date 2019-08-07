Samsung just announced the Galaxy Note 10, and immediately followed that up by unveiling another device: An ultralight laptop.

Called the Samsung Galaxy Book S, it is a Windows 10 laptop that's powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cz processor. While on stage at the Unpacked event in Brooklyn, Samsung’s Hassan Anjum described it as a laptop, but with "the essence of a smartphone" because of its chip.

Otherwise, Samsung was extremely light on details at Unpacked. So far, we know the notebook features a 13-inch touchscreen, offers LTE connectivity, and is supposed to provide a 23-hour battery life. Samsung also said it would be available starting at $999 this September.

We suspected Samsung might announce the Galaxy Book S during the event, as the laptop recently popped up in a leak. At the time, we noted it looks similar to Microsoft's Surface Laptop, with its slim, square, neutral-coloured appearance. It's just missing the fabric covering, really.

Shortly after debuting the Galaxy Book S, Samsung brought out Microsoft CEO Sataya Nadella to discuss a partnership that will see exclusive Microsoft integrations come to the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Book S. You can expect an enhanced Outlook experience, for instance.

Ironically, this partnership may position the Galaxy Book S as a direct competitor to Microsoft Surface devices.