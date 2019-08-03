Samsung is apparently working on a new laptop for the Galaxy Book range.

Called the Galaxy Book S, it popped up in a leak from reporter Evan Blass. It looks similar to Microsoft's Surface Laptop, with its slim, square, neutral-coloured appearance. It's just missing the fabric covering, really. There are few details available, but from these images alone, we can see one USB-C port and one headphone jack. There’s also rumours the Windows laptop packs a Snapdragon 855 processor with 8GB of RAM.

Samsung's last Galaxy Book device, the Galaxy Book 2, is a detachable two-in-one PC. It costs about $1,000 in the US and comes with a backlit keyboard cover and S Pen. This would be Samsung’s first clamshell laptop for the Galaxy Book line, as the others are tablets with detachable keyboards. Keep in mind Samsung also has its Notebook line of Windows laptops, some of which are considered ultraportable two-in-one devices.

With the Galaxy Book S, Samsung might be trying to better compete with Microsoft’s Surface devices. We may know more about it soon, as Samsung has an Unpacked event scheduled for next week in New York.