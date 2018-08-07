You will soon be able to afford a 4TB SSD for your PC

While solid-state drives have greatly grown in capacity in recent times, the prices charged for storage of a Terabyte and over are extortionate. They are generally for corporations rather than consumers.

Samsung will soon buck the trend, however. It has announced a 4TB QLC SSD that is aimed at home PC builds.

It has started mass producing the "industry's first" 4-bit 4TB SATA solid-state drive for consumers, with the purpose of releasing the new drive "later this year".

There will also be 1TB and 2TB versions, all in the popular 2.5-inch form factor - which is great for PS4 installation too.

Samsung claims its 4-bit SSDs maintain the same performance levels as its 3-bit equivalents, by using a 3-bit SSD controller and TurboWrite technology. Drive capacity is increased through the use of 32 chips, all based on 64-layer 4th generation 1Tb V-NAND technology.

That means the new drive family will be about to reach sequential read speeds of 540MB/s and sequential write speeds of 520MB/s.

The drives will come with three-year warranties.

Pricing is yet to be revealed but the new drives are expected to be significantly cheaper than the Samsung EVO series currently available.

The Samsung 4TB 850 EVO SSD is currently listed on Amazon.co.uk with a £1,399.99 retail price (albeit discounted to £999.99 at present).