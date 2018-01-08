Samsung Notebook 9 Pen is a Galaxy Note-like hybrid for US students

Samsung announced a bunch of laptops for CES 2018, but there was only one stand-out machine for Americans: the Notebook 9 Pen.

This is essentially a laptop and a Galaxy Note hybrid. It's a silver, 13.3-inch laptop with rounded edges. It looks rather meh, to say the least. However, it's a light machine, thanks to its magnesium alloy Metal-12 material. It weighs just 2.2 pounds, which is considerably less than the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro that weighs 3.02 pounds.

The Notebook 9 Pen makes use of the S Pen, naturally, though it isn't the first Samsung laptop to use the stylus. Samsung is marketing the Notebook 9 Pen toward artists, as the S Pen offers them 4,096 pressure levels and a 0.7mm nib, making it ideal for doodling, sketching, and more when they fold the screen back into tablet mode.

But we think it would make a good laptop for students, as they can use it to take notes in either OneNote or Samsung's Notes app. They can also Air Command, which is found on the Galaxy Note, too, to access shortcuts for marking up things. Another cool feature is Voice Note, which uses a far-field microphone to capture lectures and more.

You can even scribble written notes as the laptop records your surroundings, or you can make GIFs, by using the S Pen to capture bits of on-screen video. As for the machine's actual specs, there's an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 chipset, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 13.3-inch 1080p display, and a few ports, including USB-C.

There's one USB-C port, one USB 3.0 port, a microSD slot, and an HDMI-out. Unfortunately, there's no word yet on pricing or availability, though we do know that Samsung no longer sells this laptop line in the UK.