Samsung Chromebook Pro with folding screen and stylus leaks in Korea

Samsung leaked and then quickly took down, a listing for a new Chromebook Pro on its Korean website. But the internet is never safe from accidental leaks and SamMobile picked it up and shared the details online.

The Chromebook Pro will have a 12.3in 2400 x 1600 touchscreen display with 400 nits brightness. But you won't have to use your grubby fingers to use the display, as Samsung is including a stylus, as well as losing the S Pen name and opting for just PEN instead, which will have its own slot in the side of the Chromebook Pro. The screen is also on a hinge, so it can be folded to turn the Chromebook Pro into a tablet instead.

A 2GHz hexa-core processor, comprising two Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores, with 4GB of RAM should keep things running smoothly and there will be 32GB of onboard storage, although it's not clear if this is expandable via microSD.

It will of course run on Google's Chome OS, which now has the benefit of being able to have any Play Store app installed and the battery claims to last 10 hours on a single charge. Samsung has also fitted two USB Type-C ports for charging and adding peripherals, as well as a headphone jack and SD card slot. Samsung is also promising to bundle a one year subscription to AirDroid, which lets you access and manage an Android device from a web browser.

Everything has fitted into a body that's 13.9mm at its thickest point and weighs just over 1 kg.

The Chromebook Pro was listed on US retailer Adorama's site as a pre-order for $499, but it has since been taken down. We're expecting Samsung to officially unveil the Chromebook Pro and announce global availability and pricing in the next few days or weeks.