  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Samsung laptop news

The new Ativ One 7 is Samsung's first all-in-one, curved-screen desktop (with no 4K)

|
1/11 Samsung
Choosing the right laptop: How to easily improve your portable productivity on the go
Choosing the right laptop: How to easily improve your portable productivity on the go

Alongside a new-and-improved Ativ Book 9, Samsung has unveiled the Ativ One 7. It's the company's first all-in-one, curved-screen desktop.

The 27-inch desktop could be mistaken for something out of Samsung's monitor or TV lineups, but it's different in that it includes an Core i5-processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB 5,400RPM hard drive. The TN panel display also offers full HD resolution at 1,920x1,080.

In other words: the Ativ One 7 is pretty standard, apart from its fancy shape. It would be more remarkable if it had 4K resolution, sort of like Samsung's curved televsions, but it doesn't. There's also no SSD option available. Still, it's a good alternative for AIO lovers, and with the included HDMI input, they could even use it as a small-ish display for game consoles and set-top boxes.

READ: Samsung's Ativ Book 9 is now a 12.2-inch fanless laptop

The new Ativ One 7 will be available in the first quarter of 2015 for $1,299. We'll contact Samsung about pricing and availability in the UK.

PopularIn Laptops
MacOS 10.14 Mojave features, release date and more
Why you’re better off with an HP Omen gaming laptop than an Alienware
Apple might unveil a new Mac Mini and MacBook Air soon
Nvidia's new RTX 2080 cards: Your PC games will never be the same
New MacBook or MacBook Air specs, news and rumours: Will we get more new Macs this year?
Logitech's latest unusual mouse will ease wrist strain
Comments