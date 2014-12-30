Samsung's Ativ Book 9 is now a 12.2-inch fanless laptop

Samsung updated its Windows 8.1-powered Ativ Book 9 at CES 2014, and now it has given the laptop another boost ahead of CES 2015.

The new Ativ Book 9 has a more compact 12.2-inch screen and shed some weight too, coming in at 2.1 pounds (0.9 kg). The display, although smaller this year, still packs impressive specs such as a 2560x1600-pixel resolution and a brightness level of 700 nits (when you activate the outdoor mode). Be careful with the Ativ Book 9's outdoor mode though, as we suspect it'll blow through that "10.5-hour battery life" estimation.

Other features include an all-aluminium black body, trackpad, and keyboard with a newly-enhanced "scalloped" keys design. You'll also find Intel's Broadwell Core M processor inside and an emphasis on audio, thanks to a built-in Wolfson lossless player and native FLAC support. The real highlight however is the new Ativ Book 9 is fanless. Apple's lightest laptop isn't even fanless.

Software tricks include the ability to hit Fn10 in order to hide windows and an option to block the laptop's camera and microphone. These will come in handy should you want to conceal what you're browsing or if you're overly worried about hackers taking control of your webcam.

The 2015 Ativ Book 9 starts at $1,199.99 with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. If you shell out $200 more, you'll get 8GB memory and 256GB SSD. It'll become available in the first quarter of 2015. We'll contact Samsung about UK pricing and availability.