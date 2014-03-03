Samsung Chromebook 2 unveiled with more power and leather wrapping

Samsung has announced a pair of new Series 2 Chromebooks, both featuring the faux leather made famous on its Galaxy Note 3 phablet.

Both ditch the plastic feel of other Chromebooks on the market, hoping to give you something a bit more elegant. Samsung has been considered a leader in the Chromebooks space, not shying away from the opportunity a cheaper laptop for students, and first-time owners, may bring.

The Series 2 Chromebooks will be available in 11.6- and 13.3-inch models, priced at $320 and $400, respectively. Samsung says both will go on sale in April, and if you don't like plastic and don't mind Chrome OS, this may just be your next laptop.

Inside, the Series 2 Chromebooks feature Samsung’s ARM-based Exynos 5 Octa chips running at either 1.9GHz or 2.1GHZ depending on the model. Samsung is claiming a 8 hour battery life on the smaller version and a 8.5 hour battery life on the bigger version, with 16GB of SSD storage inside.

The 13.3-inch model has a Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution display, while the 11.6-inch model carries a lesser HD LED (1366 x 768) resolution display. There's one HDMI port, one USB 3.0 port, one USB 2.0 port, and a microSD card slot. A 720p HD webcam is onboard for Google+ Hangouts.

Samsung will be keeping its popular $250 Chromebook on the market, but wanted to offer more choice to customers with the new Series 2.

The 11.6-inch model will be available in "Jet Black" and "Classic White", and the 13.3-inch model will be available in only "Luminous Titan Gray".