Samsung Chromebook 2 could be the next to get faux-leather

  Samsung Chromebook 2 could be the next to get faux-leather
Samsung will extend its faux-leather treatment past the Galaxy Note and Galaxy Tab series, to its Chromebook 2, if a photo from EvLeaks is to be believed. 

The tipster posted a photo to his Twitter account Saturday that shows a Chrome symbol mixed with a faux-leather design we've seen on Samsung's smartphones and tablets in the past. He followed up on Sunday with a photo showing the full design of the Chromebook 2. However, key details like specifications, launch date, and pricing weren't shared. 

The faux-leather design was first introduced by Samsung on the Galaxy Note 3 in September 2013. Since, it's extended to the Galaxy Note and Galaxy Tab tablets. The Galaxy S5 has more of a soft-touch material, rather than full-on faux-leather. 

Samsung has been one of the key companies behind the Chromebook movement with its Chromebook Series 5, and doesn't appear ready to slowdown with a new Chromebook 2 version.

