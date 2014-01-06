Samsung launches next-gen Ativ Book9 notebook and Ativ One7 all-in-one

Samsung has taken the wraps off its next-generation Ativ Book9 at CES 2014 in Las Vegas. Release date and pricing haven't been revealed, but it will be available in Solid Black, according to the company.

The 15.6-inch notebook with a 1920x1080 screen resolution offers a 20 per cent brighter, 125 per cent higher definition display than the previous generation Book9. Inside, it features either an Intel Core i5 or Core i7 ULV processor, Intel HD 4400 Graphics, 8GB of RAM, up to 1024GB of SSD storage through dual SSDs and Windows 8 software.

The keyboard on the new Ativ Book9 has been improved for better performance and comfort with UL ergonomic certification. You'll also find "the same ultra-high quality audio experienced in recording studios" with the pre-installed SPlayer+, a lossless audio player that works in conjunction with a high-performance Wolfson DAC chip.

Samsung also announced its new Ativ One7 all-in-one desktop at the tradeshow. It boasts a 24-inch Full HD touchscreen display with a 1920x1080 resolution, Intel Core i3 or Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 1TB HDD or 128GB SSD with a 1TB HDD, a 720p camera, and Windows 8.1. There is an HDMI-in/HDMI-out port and two USB 3.0 ports.

The all-in-one has a Bluetooth Music Play feature that lets users enjoy streaming music through its two 7-watt speakers by simply connecting devices via Bluetooth even when the PC is powered off. It can also act as a cloud port, allowing users to access and save photos, movies, music and documents at any time, anywhere through Samsung Link.

The Ativ One7 will be released in white in South Korea in February 2014 in a non-touch model and in April 2014 as a touch model.