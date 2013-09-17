Buy a Samsung Chromebook 3G and get 100MB free a month with a Globalgig SIM
Globalgig, the 3G data service, has announced a partnership with Samsung that gives users free data.
Buy a Samsung Chromebook 3G to get a free Globalgig SIM that comes with 100MB of free data each month for a year. And since Globalgig is an international provider that will mean access in 40 countries across Europe, the USA, Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong. And when you arrive in the new country all you need do is wait, up to 10 minutes, and the Chromebook will have you automatically connected to a local network.
If the free 3G data isn't for you then Chromebook 3G buyers have the option of £50 cash back and a Samsung Galaxy Mini smartphone too. The only catch is you'll need to pick yours up before the end of September to get the deal from samsung.com.
Samsung Chromebook pricing starts at £250 for a Series 3 model.
- Microsoft drops prices of Surface Book and Surface Pro for Easter
- Apple Field Trip event recap: Watch the new iPad get unveiled here
- Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
- New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Logitech G G560 speakers give your games a synchronised light show
- Huawei MateBook X Pro review: Pro by name, pro by nature
- Best PC gaming headsets: The best wired, wireless and surround sound headsets around
- Dell XPS 13 (2018) review: The best ultraportable ever?
- Lenovo Yoga 920 review: Design delight with mighty battery life
- 'Entry-level' MacBook to begin production in June, says report
Comments