Samsung ATIV Q: 13.3-inch Windows 8 and Android hybrid with a stunning screen

Samsung has launched a new hybrid laptop come tablet that sports a super-high-resolution screen that betters close rivals.

The new device, which apes Sony's Vaio Duo form factor, will come with a 13.3-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1800) touchscreen display with 275ppi. To put that into perspective, the screen should be crisper than the Apple MacBook Pro with Retina display and the Chromebook Pixel from Google. Both devices have been praised for their screens.

But the impressive screen specs aren't the only trick up the ATIV Q's imaginative sleeve. It not only runs Windows 8, but also Android Jelly Bean (4.2.2).

The new model, dubbed the Samsung ATIV Q, will let you switch between the two operating systems, allowing you to get the best of both worlds when the need arises.

Rather than follow a design like the HP Envy x2 that lets you separate the screen from the keyboard, the ATIV Q comes with a hinge design that allows you to transform it into four functional modes.

You can lie the display flat over the keyboard for tablet mode; raise the display upright to type just as you would a laptop; float and adjust the display to a comfortable viewing angle; or flip the display to place in the stand mode to watch movies.

The ATIV Q is thin and lightweight, weighing just 1.29kg and measuring 13.9mm thick - only slightly more than a DVD box.

On the inside, the hybrid laptop come tablet is powered by an Intel Core i5 Haswell processor with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for storing everything on. A promised battery life of nine hours and the usual array of I/O ports including microSD and HDMI complete the package.

There is no word on availability or pricing as yet.