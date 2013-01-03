  1. Home
Samsung Series 7 steps up with Ultrabook and revamped Chronos laptop

Samsung has boffed up a couple of slinky laptops from its CES 2013 portfolio ahead of the Vegas event, because the company's cup simply overfloweth that much.

The Samsung Series 7 Chronos is an update to a pro-end machine that arrived in 2011. It's a 15.6-inch display computer with a number pad at the end of its keyboard and RAM Accelerator software, designed to provide a 150 per cent speed boost to the already meaty quad-core Core i7 CPU, 2GB AMD dedicated graphics card and 8GB RAM combo. There's also a 1TB HDD tucked into its aluminium frame.

samsung series 7 steps up with ultrabook and revamped chronos laptop image 3

On top of those guts, there's plenty of trimmings glory in the shape of JBL speakers, 11-hour battery life and a 300-nit Full HD 10-point touch-sensitive screen with which to appreciate Windows 8. No price, but expect to pay through the eyeballs for the privilege.

The more consumer-friendly, footloose and fancy free machine is the Samsung Series 7 Ultra. Yes, it's an Ultrabook. The screen size shrinks to a more bag-suitable 13.3 inches and gets a little brighter at 350 nits, while the resolution and 10 touch-points remain the same. There's an eight-hour battery life, choice of core i5 or i7 CPUs and a 256GB SSD as standard. Again, no price but think eyeballs and you might be pleasantly surprised.

