Samsung unveils new Series 7 Windows 8 optimised monitors

Samsung has made an early reveal of its forthcoming Series 7 monitors - due to be unveiled at CES 2013 in Las Vegas next week - with two new models on offer.

The Series 7 Touch SC770 as the name suggests will support touch, making it easier to swipe your way though Windows 8 on your desktop.

The monitor mirrors the design of some of Samsung's latest televisions and gives you a multi-touch panel, supporting up to 10 points of touch. It offers a thin bezel and ergonomic stand with 60-degree tilt to help you get the perfect position.

You get a 24-inch full HD panel, with a 5000:1 contrast ratio and HDMI connection.

The Series 7 SC750, on the other hand, offers 90-degree rotation, so if you're one of those people who's always shooting your iPhone 5 video in portrait, this might be just the ticket (we're joking folks, don't panic).

It's a 27-inch panel with a full HD resolution, offering a contrast ratio of 5000:1 and wide viewing angles from the LED display, and an HDMI connection around the back.

Both monitors are due to be hitting stores in the first quarter of 2013 and will be displayed at CES 2013 in Las Vegas.

