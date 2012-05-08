Samsung Notebook Series 5 550P arrives with multimedia and Ivy Bridge at its core

Samsung has unveiled the latest member of its Series 5, the 550P, and it is available with either a 15 or 17-inch display.

With a display of this magnitude, Samsung is billing the Series 5 550P as a multimedia demon, and reading the features list it has got the specs to back it up.

Powering the device is Intel’s latest third-generation quad-core Ivy Bridge Core i7 processor, while there is a built-in Blu-ray drive and JBL optimised subwoofer speakers on the top-rung 17-inch model.

Gamers can take heart in knowing that the notebook has been equipped with an Nvidia GeForce GT 650M 2GB graphics card, while Samsung claims the processor will make 3D gaming twice as fast as the second generation CPU.

Both the 15-inch and 17-inch displays are LCD, with the former model weighing 2.5kg and the latter a heavier 3.05kg. Each variant runs on the Windows 7 Home Premium operating system.

No word on pricing yet, but Samsung has said that both versions of the Samsung Series 5 550P notebook will be available in the UK from May from an array of retailers including PC World and Currys.