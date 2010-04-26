Samsung launches USB 3.0 HDD
Samsung has adopted USB 3.0 for its latest addition in the STORY Station range of external hard drives.
Featuring ten-times the transfer speed of a conventional USB 2.0 drive, the STORY Station 3.0 has "been built for advanced users who demand fast transfer speed and data security without sacrificing design," according to H. S. Lee, vice president of storage marketing.
Its SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface offers a maximum transfer rate of 5 gigabits per second, which is pretty speedy in comparison to the 480 megabits per second USB 2.0 is capable of. For example, a 4MB music file can now be transferred in approximately 0.02 seconds, and a HD movie in just over 2 minutes. Naturally, the new drive is also backwards compatible with USB standards 1.1 and 2.0.
The drive, available in 1, 1.5 and 2TB flavours, will be available in Korea first, with a global roll-out expected later this month. Prices are yet to be confirmed.
