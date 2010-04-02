  Samsung springs into the all-in-one PC market

Samsung is entering the fashionable fray that is the all-in-one PC market with the launch of two offerings available exclusively at PC World.

The super slim, 20-inch Samsung U200 and 23-inch Samsung U250 will both come with Full HD 1600 x 900 and be either wall mounted of sat on your desktop. Naturally, both are multi-touch enabled to work with Windows 7 and are designed for editing photos, playing games and watching videos as a secondary device in the home.

No word on the specs of the machines at the moment but expect all to be revealed along with pricing when they hit the shelves in May. As with all AIOs, think less grunt than their less attractive tower PC cousins but certainly more bite than a netbook.