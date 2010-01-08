  Samsung SE-S084D slim external DVD writer for netbooks

It's no good having a sleek, light-weight netbook if you need a big old external DVD writer to go with it. So says Samsung. Accordingly, the company has been working on the prototype of a drive 25% lighter and 20% smaller than anything else out there.

The Samsung SE-S084D is being shown off in a private room at CES 2010. It's apparently curved to match the shape of the disc and minimise unnecessary size and weight, and so innovative that it won an iF design award.

It operates with 24x CD-ROM, 24x CD-RW, 8X DVD±R recording, 5x DVD-RAM recording, 8x DVD+R Dual Layer recording, 6x DVD-R Dual Layer recording, 8x DVD+RW recording and 6x DVD-RW recording. Should all go well, it'll be available in Q2 of this year.

If you can't wait, try buying a slightly bigger laptop. Pictures when we get them.