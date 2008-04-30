Razer DeathAdder launches to enhance Mac gaming

It's the first mouse for Mac gamers in Razer's range and is certainly built to impress. To start with, its ergonomic, dramatic design makes it pretty nice to look at nice to look at, while the 3G infrared sensor technology featuring a tracking speed of up to 120 inches per second ensures top levels of accuracy and precision.

Other features include five independently programmable Hyperesponse buttons and award-winning on-the-fly sensitivity drivers that allow players to instantly change and adjust mouse sensitivity settings according to their game environment.

President of Razer Robert Krakoff, said: "We wanted to provide Mac gamers with a gaming mouse optimized for FPS genres. The Razer DeathAdder is one of the greatest gaming mice we have developed and we are pleased to offer Mac gamers with an alternative – a mouse known for its precision and speed".

The Razer DeathAdder will be available worldwide from 20 May for 49.99 euros (about £40).