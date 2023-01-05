Razer says the Blade 18 is the ultimate desktop replacement

(Pocket-lint) - During CES 2023 Razer revealed a pair of new laptops packed full of the latest tech. These include the thin and portable Razer Blade 16 and its first entry into the 18-inch laptop category - the Razer Blade 18.

Razer says the Razer Blade 18 is the "ultimate desktop replacement" and the most powerful Razer Blade ever. If you've always found gaming laptops to be a tad on the small side, then you'll love this.

It boasts an 18-inch QHD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and ultra-thin bezels. That display also has a 240Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for ultra-smooth gaming with the latest and best PC games. But as a desktop replacement, this laptop will be useful for more than just gaming as it also is ideal for productivity too with support for 100% of the DCI-P3 colour space and up to 500 nits brightness.

When you are gaming you can make the most of the Nvidia G-Sync capabilities and the 3ms response time.

Under the hood the Razer Blade 18 houses some serious specs including the latest top-end enthusiast-grade CPU from Intel - the Core i9-13950HX. This is the fastest mobile processor available, packing 24-cores (eight performance cores and 16 efficiency cores) with a clock speed of 5.6GHz. You also get next-gen Nvidia GeForce graphics and ultra-fast 56000Mhz DDR5 RAM (upgradable) with the ability to have as much as 8TB of storage.

Razer says the Blade 18 has the convenience of a laptop but with all the capabilities of a desktop. Including lots of ports for connecting your peripherals, a 5MP webcam and six speakers with THX audio.

The Blade 18 will start from $2,899.99

