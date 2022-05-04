Razer unleashes the world's first 240Hz OLED laptop

(Pocket-lint) - Razer's Blade laptops are among our favourite gaming laptops on the market, and the latest Blade 15 sounds like it could be one of the best yet.

The refreshed model sees the addition of a 240Hz OLED display with a QHD resolution, which Razer claims is the first one ever to be used on a laptop.

In a statement to Pocket-lint, Razer said "Both games and video content move swiftly thanks to the panel’s ultrafast 1ms response time, freeing users from the decision of colour-accuracy or speed."

"The unique new OLED display will reach a typical 400 nits brightness and include up to 100% DCI-P3 colours for a crisp, clean picture perfect for a variety of functions, including photo and video editing, watching movies or playing AAA gaming titles."

Sounds like it could be perfect for those who want a machine suited to gaming and content creation in equal measure.

Of course, the blazing-fast display needs some serious specs to back it up, so the Blade 15 is paired with an Intel 12th Gen Core i9 12900H processor and an RTX 3070 Ti graphics card.

32GB of DDR5 memory means it can multitask without breaking a sweat and a 1TB SSD takes care of storage needs. If that's not enough, then there's a spare M.2 slot for an extra NVMe SSD.

All this cutting-edge hardware doesn't come cheap, though, and the new Razer Blade 15 will set you back a cool $3499.99 (roughly £2800).

Unfortunately, you'll have to wait a while, too. The Razer Blade 15 OLED model won't be available until the last quarter of 2022.

Writing by Luke Baker.