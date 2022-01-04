Razer has revealed it's 2022 line-up of Blade gaming laptops at CES

(Pocket-lint) - Razer has taken to CES 2022 to show off its latest Razer Blade gaming laptops including the Blade 14, 15 and 17.

Pitched as being the world's fastest laptops for gamers and creators, these new laptops include the freshly announced Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series laptop graphics. Meaning you can get your hands on a model that includes up to an RTX 3080 Ti. Based on how hard it's been to get a desktop graphics card in the last year, this seems like a great way to get your game on.

It's not just the GPUs that are new either. The latest Razer Blades are also getting an upgrade in the form of DDR5 4800MHz RAM. That alone is a 50 per cent increase in frequency over the last generation of Blades.

Razer has promised that these latest models deliver desktop-class performance in a portable format.

Travis Furst, Senior Director of Razer's Systems business unit gave some insight:

"...we’ve enabled creators to work anywhere with gorgeous displays, available NVIDIA Studio drivers, and up to 14-Core CPUs. Users will have the ability to choose any model or configuration that best fits their gaming or creating needs, while getting the latest and greatest in graphics, memory and processing technology.”

As you'd expect, the 2022 models of the Razer Blade 14, 15, and 17 laptops include the latest CPU offerings from both Intel and AMD. Providing plenty of processing power for whatever you're doing.

Continuing the trend of a focus on quality, these models boast a CNC-milled aluminium chassis, high-quality components and more. Upgrades to the range include a refreshed keyboard design with larger keys for a more satisfying ergonomic typing experience. Extra ventilation has been added to improve cooling performance too.

Each of the models also has a number of enhancements to make them even more appealing.

The Razer Blade 14 now has a fingerprint-resistant coating to keep it clean and sleek while the 1080p IR webcam now offers the convenience of Windows Hello.

The Razer Blade 15 now rocks an IPS-grade panel with options of QHD and Full HD configurations including a refresh rate of up to 360Hz.

Meanwhile, the Blade 17 has upgrades to its audio that include eight speakers (double that of the previous generation) so creators can hear more of what they're crafting. A larger battery and charger should also help you work on the go for longer too.

Each of the new laptops come with Windows 11 as standard and an extended two-year battery warranty for peace of mind.

The Razer Blade 15 and 17 will be available to pre-order from 25 January with prices starting from $2,499.99 and $2,699.99 respectively. While the Blade 14 will be available to pre-order from 10 February starting from $1,999.99.