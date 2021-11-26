Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Save $1,400 on the Razer Blade 15 Advanced this Black Friday

Razer Save $1,400 on the Razer Blade 15 Advanced this Black Friday
(Pocket-lint) - One of the biggest discounts we've seen this Black Friday so far, $1,400 off the fantastic Razer Blade 15 Advanced.

We love the Razer Blade 15, it's one of the most well-built gaming laptops money can buy. This one's a bit of a belter with an RTX 2080 Super, Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM - more than powerful enough to blast through any game you can think of. With $1,400 off it's a real bargain at $1,599.99.

This one is an older model, with 20 series graphics and a 10th gen Intel processor, but it's still a performance powerhouse. The RTX 2080 Super will make light work of any modern title and of course has full support for Ray Tracing. Combined with a gorgeous 300Hz display this configuration is gaming bliss. 

We've always loved the Razer Blade series of laptops due to their classy MacBook-esque aesthetic. They continue to provide some of the best build quality in the gaming laptop space.

This deal is only in the US, but there are some cracking deals in the UK too, like £880 off the Razer Blade Pro 17.

Writing by Luke Baker. Originally published on 26 November 2021.
