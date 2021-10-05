Razer reveals Windows 11 capable Razer Book and Blade 15 Advanced laptops

(Pocket-lint) - Alongside announcing that current Razer laptop owners will be getting Windows 11 upgrades for free starting from today, Razer has also revealed some more laptops for 2021.

Today Razer has revealed additions to its line-up including Razer Book and Razer Blade 15 Advanced models, pre-loaded with Windows 11.

The company says that the new Razer Book is "the perfect machine for all-day productivity". It boasts an 11th Gen Intel processor, 16:10 thin-bezel display with up to 4K resolution and a sleek ultra-thin milled aluminium chassis. With touchscreen options, you'll also be able to take advantage of the new widgets and touch features with ease.

Meanwhile, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced offers the benefits of Windows 11 but with a focus on gaming. Users will be able to take advantage of all the gaming goodness available there including Xbox GamePass, Xbox GameBar and DirectStorage. This new model for 2021 offers QHD resolution, 240Hz refresh rates, 100% DCI-P3 colour space as well as Nvidia Advanced Optimus and G-Sync technology. Powerful and portable gaming.

Alongside this announcement, Razer also took the time to let Razer fans known that all Razer software and gaming peripherals are fully compatible with Windows 11. So there's no need to worry if you're thinking about upgrading and you already own Razer hardware.