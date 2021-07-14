(Pocket-lint) - Razer has announced a 2021 refresh of its Blade 17 gaming laptop, now sporting up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H processing - the most powerful CPU used in a Razer Blade to date.

Carrying eight cores and 16 threads, the Intel SoC helps the new Blade 17 hit a mac turbo frequency of up to 4.9GHz. The laptop can also be specced with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics for a real gaming powerhouse.

The 17-inch display options include a 4K touchscreen. There is also a 1080p webcam on board, plus tweaked versions of Razer's own vapor chamber and touchpad - this time with improved palm rejection to avoid on-screen movement when typing.

As with previous models, the Razer Blade 17 2021 edition comes with Razer Chrome RGB backlighting on the keyboard, THX Spatial Audio and plenty of ports.

It's available for pre-order now, priced from £2,400 / $2,400 / €2,600.

A new Razer Blade Base 15 model is also available for pre-order. It be specced up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics and starts at £1,700 / $1,800 / €1,900.