Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. Razer laptop news

New Razer Blade 17 is brand's most powerful gaming laptop yet

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Razer New Razer Blade 17 is brand's most powerful gaming laptop yet
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Razer has announced a 2021 refresh of its Blade 17 gaming laptop, now sporting up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H processing - the most powerful CPU used in a Razer Blade to date.

Carrying eight cores and 16 threads, the Intel SoC helps the new Blade 17 hit a mac turbo frequency of up to 4.9GHz. The laptop can also be specced with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics for a real gaming powerhouse.

The 17-inch display options include a 4K touchscreen. There is also a 1080p webcam on board, plus tweaked versions of Razer's own vapor chamber and touchpad - this time with improved palm rejection to avoid on-screen movement when typing.

As with previous models, the Razer Blade 17 2021 edition comes with Razer Chrome RGB backlighting on the keyboard, THX Spatial Audio and plenty of ports.

It's available for pre-order now, priced from £2,400 / $2,400 / €2,600.

A new Razer Blade Base 15 model is also available for pre-order. It be specced up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics and starts at £1,700 / $1,800 / €1,900.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 14 July 2021.
Recommended for you
New Razer Blade 17 is brand's most powerful gaming laptop yet
New Razer Blade 17 is brand's most powerful gaming laptop yet By Rik Henderson ·
Best gaming laptops 2021: Alienware, Asus ROG, Razer, Acer Predator, HP Omen and more
Best gaming laptops 2021: Alienware, Asus ROG, Razer, Acer Predator, HP Omen and more By Max Freeman-Mills ·
What is DLSS? Nvidia's AI-powered graphics tech explained
What is DLSS? Nvidia's AI-powered graphics tech explained By Adrian Willings ·