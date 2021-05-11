(Pocket-lint) - Razer has announced updated versions of its Blade 15 gaming laptop. The flagship model is the new Blade 15 Advanced.

It features Intel’s 11th Gen H-series processors and Nvidia’s RTX 30-series graphics chips. It can be specced with up to a Core i9 11900H (2.5GHz base clock and 4.9GHz boost clock) and an RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB of video memory. You can also get it with a 4K touchscreen.

Another new feature is a fingerprint-resistant coating, a Windows Hello 1080p-resolution webcam, and a trackpad with improved palm rejection.

Razer also cut a millimeter from the thickness of the Blade 15 Advanced, making it 15.8mm thick and supposedly the smallest 15-inch gaming laptop with RTX graphics. In terms of ports, there are two new Thunderbolt 4 ports, a UHS-III SD card reader, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a headphone jack, and an HDMI 2.1 port. It supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and 20V charging via USB-C.

If this interests you, the Blade 15 Advanced starts at $2,299 for a model with a 240Hz QHD IPS panel with 2.5ms response time and 100 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut. That particular model comes with octa-core Intel Core i7-11800H processor, the RTX 3060 GPU with 8GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz, and a 65Wh battery (all the other Advanced models have an 80Wh battery).

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced will be available for preorder starting 17 May 2021 from Razer. They different models go on sale and ship from June 2021.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.