(Pocket-lint) - Razer is gearing up to release two new Razer Blade laptops with "next-gen cards" from Nvidia, 360Hz screen options, upgradable storage and more.

These are the 2021 models of the respected Razer Blade line-up with the same precision-crafted, CNC milled, durable finished design you'd expect from Razer, but what makes them interesting is the power under the hood.

Razer has said that it's using the latest next-gen cards from Nvidia. Including the option of up to the GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

Add to that the options of Intel 10th gen Core i7-10875 (eight-core for advanced model) and i7-10750 (six-core for the base model) and you've got a lot of nifty portable power under the hood. Razer is promising the tech crammed inside these machines will help continue the Blade's "...legacy of being the fastest around..."

This is ideal because the new Blade 15 comes with several screen options that include either fast refresh rates or 4K display choices. There's a base model with a 144Hz Full HD display, another with a UHD 165Hz, 3ms, 100% DCI-P3 panel and then the advanced options.

Those advanced models include options of a UHD, 240Hz G-Sync panel with 95% sRGB or 360Hz Full HD screen with 2ms response time. For creators, there's also a 4K OLED, 1ms response time panel with a touch screen and gorilla glass.



Another highlight to these models is the addition of a spare M.2 NVMe slot giving users the option to upgrade more storage in future.

Razer claims the Blade 15's are the "smallest" RTX gaming laptops available, not the thinnest and lightest, but the most compact. These laptops will be available to pre-order for UK and Germany from 12 Jan and worldwide shipping in Feb.

Alongside the Razer Blade 15, there's also an updated Razer Blade Pro 17 - pitched as a powerful mobile workstation with three main screen options of 165Hz QHD, 360Hz Full HD or 4K UHD 120Hz touch screen. This 17-inch has the same GPU and CPU options but also sports the "most advanced I/O on a 17-inch gaming laptop".

These Razer Blade laptops will start at $1,699 with the Razer Blade 15 being available for pre-order from 12 January and the Blade Pro 17 to come later in the "first half of 2021" with prices starting from $2,299.99.

