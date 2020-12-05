(Pocket-lint) - Razer's compact modular gaming PC, called the Tomahawk, debuted at CES earlier this year for gamers who want to experience building their own computers. It was originally due ttoo release in Q1 2020 release. Obviously, that didn't happen. But now it's finally launching.

The Tomahawk is now available in the US through Razer’s official website and stores. It starts at $2,400. It will be available at some retailers from January 2021. For those outside the US, Razer said it's still working on the Tomahawk’s pricing and availability for other countries.

The modular PC features Intel’s NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element card, complete with an Intel Core i9-9980HK processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a 512GB SSD paired with a 2TB HDD. You can also get it with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. In fact, because it's a modular PC, you can totally configure the components to suit your wants and needs. Throw in a different graphics card or more storage, if that's your prefeerencee.e

The CNC-milled aluminum chassis has a matte black finish with dual-sided detachable glass doors and Razer Chroma RGB at the bottom. Other physical features include four USB-A ports, two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and a 3.5mm/TOSLINK combo port.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.