Save over £70 on the awesome Razer Basilisk Ultimate

(Pocket-lint) - The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is a superb wireless gaming mouse with some awesome highlights. Now it's even better thanks to this Black Friday deal.

On our list as one of our favourite gaming mice to buy, the Basilisk Ultimate is a beautiful Razer mouse with loads of awesome features. Those include 2.4 GHz HyperSpeed Wireless connectivity, 20,000 max DPI adjustable in five different levels, textured grips and an ergonomic design, 11 programmable buttons and more.

It's a premium gaming mouse that's an absolute joy to use. Highlights of this mouse include 100 hours of battery life, a nifty replaceable Multi-function paddle and 14 customisable lighting zones too.

squirrel_widget_177967

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate seemingly has it all, but usually comes with a steep and no doubt, off-putting price tag. For Black Friday though, it's been nicely discounted with £73.01 off the asking price making it just £86.99 (down from the usual £160). In the US you can get the Basilisk Ultimate renewed with $35 off.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Writing by Adrian Willings.