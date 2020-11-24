This Razer Blade Pro 17 has a £699 saving for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Razer's Blade line-up includes some seriously powerful gaming tech crammed into a compact, lightweight chassis. These devices make for excellent portable machines that are perfect for gaming, creating and more.

For Black Friday, there's an absolute steal of a deal on the Razer Blade Pro 17. This powerhouse of a laptop boasts a 17.3-inch 300Hz display, an Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 MaxQ GPU, 16GB of RAM and more. Usually £2,299.92, this Razer Blade Pro 17 has now had £699.94 knocked off for Black Friday, making it £1,599.98.

As if that wasn't enough, the deal also includes a whole bunch of extras thrown in with the Razer Power Up bundle of a Cynosa Lite Keyboard, Viper mouse and Kraken X Lite headset. Plus Razer fans will be pleased to see that they'll also have a Razer Bandana Mask and one of the highly popular Razer Hydrator water bottles thrown in too.

For US readers, the older 2019 model with 144Hz screen, Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and more is 56% off as well - with a whopping $2,240.11 saving making it just $1,759.

Writing by Adrian Willings.