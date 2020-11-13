(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is just around the corner and the deals and discounts are already coming thick and fast. These deals include some nice discounts on Razer and Logitech peripherals. Some nice gaming bargains well worth taking a look at.

squirrel_widget_3671263

The Razer Tiamat 2.2 v2 is a stereo gaming headset with a difference, including two discrete subwoofer drivers for maximum bass. A retractable boom arm microphone, replaceable leatherette ear cups and virtual surround sound options make the Tiamat appealing.

The 47 per cent discount in the US makes it even more of an awesome purchase.

Boasting Razer's clicky green key switches, a solid premium design, comfortable ergonomics and, of course, Razer Chroma compatibility, the Razer BlackWidow Elite is a seriously awesome gaming keyboard.

It's now available with a 50 per cent discount, making it just $84.99 instead of the usual $169.99.

squirrel_widget_3671282

The Razer Viper Ultralight is a lightweight version of the classic Razer Viper. Weighing in at just 69 grams, this mouse not only sheds weight but also it's price as well.

In the US it's half price, now just $39.99 making it well worth buying if you want to up your gaming skills.

squirrel_widget_239965

The Logitech G203 is part of the line-up of recent gaming releases from Logitech that includes various different colour options. Classic styling, RGB lighting and up to 8,000 DPI. A really decent gaming mouse at this pricepoint, even more so with this nice early Black Friday discount. It's currently just $14.99 for the black version. A real steal.

squirrel_widget_3262044

Bluetooth, wireless or wired, the choice is yours with this gaming mouse. The Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed is also a seriously nice gaming device with 450 hours battery life, six programmable buttons and the classic Razer style.

Grab it now and get a $20 discount on the usual price.

squirrel_widget_148838

The Logitech G502 is one of our favourite gaming mice with a nice ergonomic design, clever weight adjustment system, 16,000 DPI and an infinite spinning scroll well.

It's not cheap, but it is cheaper thanks to these early Black Friday discounts which knock $50 off.

Writing by Adrian Willings.