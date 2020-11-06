(Pocket-lint) - Razer, which makes gaming PCs and accessories, has a new laptop: Razer Book 13. Available sometime in November, it starts at $1,199.99. The Razer Book 13 reminds us of the 13-inch Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop, as they have the same Razer logo, per-key RGB keyboard, and portable build.

The Razer Book is more about productivity than gaming, offering a 16:10 screen - the same aspect ratio as the popular Dell XPS 13. It's 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches in size, has a starting weight of 2.95 pounds, and comes with plenty of ports (HDMI 2.0 port, two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, one USB 3.2 Type-A), as well as a microSD card reader and a headphone jack. The Book also features Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics versus a discrete GPU.

1/1 Razer

The $1,199 base model comes with a 1920 x 1200 non-touch display, a Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The $1,599.99 model has a Core i7-1165G7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 1920 x 1200 touch display. You get a 3840 x 2400 touch display version, too, but for $1,999.99.

All three Razer Book 13 models are certified through Intel’s Evo programme, which means they should have a terrific battery life and charging speed.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.