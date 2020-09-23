(Pocket-lint) - Razer has unveiled new wireless versions of some of it's most popular devices in the form of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, DeathAdder V2 Pro and BlackWidow V3 Pro.

These new flagship wireless devices use Razer's HyperSpeed Wireless Technology to deliver the lowest wireless latency possible. Resulting in devices that offer you the joy of wireless freedom, without compromise on gameplay performance.

12 Hz - 28 kHz frequency response

TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers

THX Spatial Audio with Game Profiles

9.9mm HyperClear Supercardioid Mic​

2.4GHz wireless

320g design

It doesn't feel like long since the Razer BlackShark launched and that headset garnered much praise from those who used it. Now the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro has been added to that line-up. Razer claims the BlackShark V2 Pro is "the definitive wireless esports headset."

Large drivers, THX Spatial Audio and a closed earcup design should ensure you get a great, all-encompassing sound while gaming. The addition of HyperSpeed Wireless tech means this headset can last for as much as 24 hours before it needs charging too. The wireless freedom will no doubt make the BlackShark V2 Pro even more appealing than the original.

Up to 200 hours battery life

Razer HyperSpeed (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth, Wired (USB-C) connection options

1000 Hz Ultrapolling

Razer Mechanical keyswitches

80 million keystroke lifespan

The well known BlackWidow line-up is another one to get the wireless treatment. The updated Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro now boasts all the usual Razer goodness, alongside connection options that include Razer HyperSpeed wireless (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth or wired with USB-C.

This keyboard also boasts improved Razer Mechanical Switches and Doubleshot ABS keycaps along with as much as 200 hours of battery life. Razer says it's improved the switches and upgraded the housing to allow for brighter RGB backlighting.

You also now have the choice of Razer Yellow Mechanical Switches, which are said to be quiter than the classic green clicky keys you might be used to.

20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor

650 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration

Razer Optical Mouse Switches

Razer HyperSpeed (2.4Ghz) and BLE connection

Approximately 70 hours with Razer HyperSpeed wireless, 120 hours with BLE

Things have come along way since the original DeathAdder released back in 2006. Now the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro has dropped with 120 hours of battery life, Razer's Optical Mouse Switches, an 88g midweight design and an ultra low latency wireless connection.

Like other Razer DeathAdder mice, the wireless version shines in several areas including multi-DPI profiles, slick PTFE feet, an ergonomic design and on-board memory profiles. Razer fans and DeathAdder die-hards are bound to be fans of this new mouse.

All this new gear is available to buy from today.

Writing by Adrian Willings.