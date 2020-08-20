(Pocket-lint) - Razer's been doing plenty over recent years to dispel any reputation it might have had as an RGB-heavy gamer brand, with newer products available in more and more tasteful finishes.

Now it's taking the leap out of the gaming space entirely, bringing its keyboard and mouse smarts to the office with the Razer Productivity Suite. It's a change that makes perfect sense, given the huge uptick in home working over the last few months, and it's fair to say that the maiden products in the range look absolutely beautiful.

The Pro Click, Pro Type and Pro Glide are a three-piece combo to grace any desk, an ergonomic mouse, mechanical keyboard and mousemat that make a superb set, with the mouse in particular designed in partnership with ergonomic experts Humanscale (whose chair sits atop our best office chairs list most proudly).

The Pro Click's design will help you to position your wrist at a optimal 30-degree angle while working, while Bluetooth connectivity and a stunning 400 hours of battery life should make it a stalwart in the working world. Eight programmable buttons could be useful for shortcuts, too, as well as gaming macros.

The Pro Type, meanwhile, has Razer's signature Orange mechanical switches for a quiet profile that's not clacky, and also packs Bluetooth connectivity for adaptability. The Pro Glide, finally, is a textured micro-weave mat that rounds out the line nicely and matches the devices' design.

That design is, without going overboard, really, really nice to look at, its matte white finish looking as professional as you'd want, and LED backlighting making everything pop nicely. We're not saying these are the most desirable office devices we've seen in a good while, but that might be the truth.

Razer's releasing the range through its own website as of today, with pricing set at £99.99 GBP / $99.99 USD / €109.99 for the Pro Click, £139.99 GBP / $139.99 USD / €149.99 for the Pro Type and £9.99 GBP / $9.99 USD / €11.99 for the Pro Glide.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.