Razer reveals its first 60% keyboard, the Razer Huntsman Mini

Razer has revealed a tiny, ultra-compact keyboard that's part of the Huntsman line-up and offers high-performance in a small package.

The Razer Huntsman Mini is essentially a slimmed-down version of the Huntsman but with some of the same "industry-leading" features. These include Razer's responsive optical keyswitches, PBT double-shot keycaps and a removable USB-C cable that allows gamers to use their own custom cables if they so choose.

Razer says it has been working hard on producing the Mini while listening to feedback from the community during the development process.

This has lead the company to cram the "latest and greatest in keyboard technology" into the tiny frame of the Huntsman Mini while doing so without compromise.

As such, this new keyboard includes improved Razer Linear Optical Switches (similar to that on the Huntsman Tournament Edition). These now boast silicon sound dampeners to keep keypresses quiet without compromising speed or accuracy.

Despite its size, the Huntsman Mini also apparently has all the usual keys you'd expect on a gaming keyboard, with secondary functions present on the keyboard and printed on the sides of the keycaps.

Functions, macros and other goodness can be attached to any key on the keyboard thanks to Razer's Hypershift technology and customised within Synapse 3.

All this packed into an aluminum frame that takes up less space on your desk but looks great doing so.

The Razer Huntsman Mini is available in either Black or Mercury White finishes and comes with the choice of clicky purple or linear red optical switch variations. The former is available to buy now, the latter will come in August 2020.