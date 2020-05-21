The new Razer Blade Pro 17 is the latest all-conquering Windows laptop for creators and gamers

Razer has announced an updated its Blade Pro lineup with refreshed versions of the Blade Pro 17. For those wanting big displays with fast refresh rate and high-end graphics, it sounds like an absolute monster (in the best possible way).

It starts with the display, and there are two options here. Either you get the full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution model with a 17.3-inch IPS LCD panel and 300Hz refresh rate or you get the 4K model with a 120Hz 17.3-inch TFT touch display with a 3840 x 2160 panel.

The latter is aimed more at creative professionals like photo and video editors who need a bright, pin-sharp and accurate panel. The former, with those super fast refresh rates is aimed more at serious gamers.

Which ever of the specifications you go for, the internal brains are the same: it's the eight core 2.3Ghz Core i7-10875H tenth gen processor with 5.1GHz Turbo Boost.

There is a slight difference in graphics performance too. The two screen options can be yours with the GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU, or you can get the entry level full HD model that features the GTX 2070.

On the memory and storage side, you get 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM, which is upgradeable to 64GB, and either 512GB or 1TB NVMe storage, which are again upgradeable to 2TB and have open M.2 slots for expansion.

Despite all this power, Razer - as always with the Blade series - has attempted to make this 17-inch laptop as convenient and easy to carry around as possible. It's about 20mm thick (19.9mm to be precise), measures 395mm across and 260mm deep, and weighs under 3kg.

It's got almost all the ports any 'pro' could need too, including a Thunderbolt 3 port, one standard USB-C 3.2 port, two USB-A 3.2 port, an HDMI 2.0B port, 2.5Gb ethernet port and a UHS-III SD card reader.

Of course, it wouldn't be Razer without a light show under the keys, and so the laptop also comes with an updated keyboard with per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting.

The keys - which include an extended right shift key and half-height directional keys - are designed to make typing quick and easy too, so this isn't just a laptop for gamers.

There's also a large glass touchpad featuring Microsoft Precision Touch multi-touch gesture support. It's trying to be everything, for everyone.

It has an HD webcam which - combined with an IR sensor - can be used to securely login to the laptop via Windows Hello, as well as giving you an easy and convenient way to stream, or take your now-regular Zoom calls.

It comes in one colour: matte black.

Razer says the laptop will launch later this month with prices starting at $2,599/£2,599/€2,899 for the fullHD 300Hz model with GeForce RTX 2070 graphics. Those wanting the high end 4K model with GeForce RTX 2080 graphics will need to shell out $3,799.