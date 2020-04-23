Razer's new Blade Stealth 13 gaming ultrabook makes some telling upgrades

Razer continues to update its line of gaming laptops, now turning to the Blade Stealth, which gets a new 2020 version that upgrades its screen and GPU to provide compelling specs at a still huge price.

The Blade Stealth 13 is now the first ultrabook on the market to get a 13.3-inch 120Hz display, where older models had to make do with 60Hz displays. That's a nice leap forward, and should make for smoother gaming and response rates.

If users want, they'll be able to upgrade to a display with 4K capability and a touchscreen, too, taking things even further. All versions of the display will be able to cover the entire sRGB spectrum of colour, too, which should make for a gorgeous package all told.

The new Blade Stealth has also become slightly lighter, although not by a margin you might necessarily notice immediately, and remains just as thin, at 15.3mm. Another small change comes in the form of a slightly redesigned keyboard layout, making it easier to use compared to last year's.

It's also got an upgraded graphics card, always key for a gaming laptop, swapping in a GTX 1650 Ti with 4GB of GDDR6 memory onboard, which Razer says should provide a noticeable boost over the previous version. That's welcome, given that last year's Blade Stealth, while gorgeous, didn't quite match its looks with performance when gaming.

More subtle tweaks have been made to its 16GB of RAM, which gets a slight speed boost, while the processor has had a power upgrade that should see it eke out more performance, although the chipset is the same.

Returning without much change is that lovely overall design, with its sleek and subtle metal and thankfully not lit-up Razer logo. The bezels are once again impressively small, too.

All in all, it's looking like one of the most desirable gaming laptops on the market for our money, a combination of sleek design and specs under the hood, and that remains a blend that's far from cheap.

The 2020 Blade Stealth 13 starts at $1,799.99, with features like a 4K display adding further to that price (an extra $200, in that case). It's available as of now in the US, and is apparently coming soon to Europe and Asia.