Razer has revealed that the latest update to the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop is coming soon. That laptop will include some impressive specs with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia Super GPU options and a 300Hz display.

All this tech will be packed into the classically styled black aluminium chassis that's a familiar design for the Blade. These upgrades come alongside a new and improved keyboard layout, upgraded connectivity options and more SSD storage too.

The company says this is the best laptop it's ever made with cutting edge feature that'll make the Blade 15 not only great for gamers for but for everyone.

The Razer Blade 15 will now be equipped with an eight-core Intel i7-10875H processor, faster 2933Mhz RAM, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q GPU and a 15.6-inch 300Hz Full-HD display. Alternatively, you'll be able to opt for a 4K OLED model which will come with touchscreen options and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour space coverage.

Razer says the new Blade will also include various connection options including USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a USB Type-C port and a Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port. Some models will also support charging via USB Type-C and a UHS-III SD card reader.

The highlights though, should be the performance improvements you'll see from the latest Nvidia GPUs which Nvidia claim will give significant performance boosts compared to older models. Expect better battery life, more FPS and a more impressive experience that'll be perfect for making the most of the 300Hz screen.

The Razer Blade 15 will be available from May with prices starting from $1,599.99 or €1,799.99. Find out more here.