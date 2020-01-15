Razer reveals upgrades to its most popular mice

Razer has announced two new versions of the Razer DeathAdder and Razer Basilisk. These popular gaming mice have now had a refresh for 2020.

Both these mice are now available in V2 iterations with upgrades and improvements to make them even better.

20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor with on-the-fly adjustment

11 programmable buttons including multi-function paddle

Ergonomic design with textured side-grips

Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel with infinitely customizable resistance

The new and improved Basilisk offers the awesome customisation features of previous Basilisk mice with new enhancements to make it even better.

Highlights to this new and improved mouse include 11 programmable buttons, a nifty side-click capable mouse wheel, easily adjustable mouse wheel resistance and a wealth of customisation options.

The new Basilisk also has a comfortable multi-function paddle that works as default as a sensitivity clutch for hot-switching to lower DPI for super accuracy in the middle of a battle.

Razer's Hypershift technology also means you can double up on customisation of every button on the mouse too. Personalising it to your specific needs with ease via the Synapse software.

Ultra-slick PTFE feet and Razer's Speedflex Cable round off an awesome package and make the Basilisk as nifty as it is feature-packed.

20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor

Up to 650 inches per second (IPS)/50 G acceleration

Razer Chroma RGB lighting

Eight independently programmable Hyperesponse buttons

Also compatible with Xbox One

The Razer DeathAdder has always been a solid favourite with gamers. So much so that the company claims to have sold 10 million of these mice worldwide. It's no wonder then, that they're improving it even further for 2020.

The enhanced DeathAdder now includes Razer's Focus+ Optical Sensor, Optical mouse switches and a Speedflex Cable. Combined with large PTFE feet, the new version of this mouse is said to be as fast as it is accurate.

The Razer DeathAdder V2 also features an improved ergonomic design that includes ultra-durable rubber side grips, a new sweat-resistant coating and a "perfectly tuned" mouse wheel. It's also designed for medium and large-handed gamers as well as being suitable for both palm and claw grips too.

The mouse also uses Optical Mouse Switches which make use of infrared light beams to actuate clicks to ensure greater accuracy while remaining durable. Like the Basilisk, the DeathAdder V2 has multiple programmable buttons, works with HyperShift and is customisable via Razer Synapse 3.

Both these new mice are available to order now from Razer.