Razer has launched a Stormtrooper themed Kraken headset

Now you can show off your allegiance to the Galactic Empire with a brilliantly designed headset from Razer that won't help you shoot straight but will make you look awesome.

There are plenty of gaming headsets on the market to choose from, but most are made of black plastic and feature understated designs. This new Razer Kraken headset is something different. It's also the latest addition to the company's range of StormtrooperTM Edition peripherals - there's already a keyboard, mouse and gaming surface.

The StormtrooperTM Edition of the Razer Kraken headset is the same high-quality device that you know and love but with an awesome black and white colour scheme and Stormtroopers emblazoned on the ear cups.

The Razer Kraken is already a nifty bit of kit, with custom-tuned 50mm Neodymium magnet drivers, 7.1 surround sound, gel-infused ear cushions and a retractable unidirectional microphone. The addition of the Star Wars theme only makes it stand out from the crowd. It'll also make a brilliant addition to your setup if you already have the other StormtrooperTM Edition peripherals or a black and white case for your PC.

Alongside this launch comes the news that Razer is also opening a new flagship RazerStore in London on 14 December. This new store is the first in Europe and the latest addition to the company's stores with others in Hong Kong, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Taipei.

This new store is set to open at 51-53 Charing Cross Road, London, just two minutes' stroll from Leicester Square. As you'd expect, this store will feature a range of Razer products from headsets to mice, keyboards and laptops too. There will also be a playtest area so gamers can try before they buy.

If you're keen to check it out, there's a grand opening ceremony starting at 10.30am on that day with raffles, competitions and a full day of activities planned.