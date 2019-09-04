Razer announces more powerful Razer Blade Stealth 13 and new Blade 15 base model

Razer has unveiled new devices today that includes what the company claims to be the "world's first gaming ultrabook" in the form of the more powerful Blade Stealth 13 and a new base model of the Blade 15.

The Stealth 13 is kitted out with Intel's new 10th generation CPU and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics card packed into a small and lightweight chassis. This new model has a 15mm body and weighs just 1.3kg.

The options for this new Blade Stealth 13 includes a 13.3-inch narrow bezel screen with choices of either a Full-HD or 4K UHD touch-capable display. As well as a spec that includes up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage, 16GB of 3733Mhz RAM and more, the Blade 13 is also designed with power efficiency in mind.

The GTX models of the Blade 13 feature Nvidia's Optimus technology to help ensure a between power and productivity. Intel’s Lower Power Display Technology (LPDT) is also used to improve battery life even more. The end result should be plenty of gaming and processing power, that will last for hours and hours.

If the specs alone aren't enough to pique your interest, how about the Mercury White addition which is bound to be a real head-turner. This model is slightly lower specced, but still has a 256GB PCIe SSD and a Full-HD matte display as well as the power-saving technology to keep it running all day long.

Add in USB-C Thunderbolt 3, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and you've got some powerful and useful little laptops with plenty of appeal. Of course, there's more snazziness in the form of a customisable Razer Chroma RGB keyboard too.

The new line of Razer Blade Stealth laptops will start at $1,499.99 USD and will be available starting at the end of September 2019 from Razer.com and select retailers in the United States and Canada and coming soon to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Nordics, China, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan.

As well as the new Stealth 13, Razer has also announced updated versions of the base models of the Razer Blade 15 as well. These updated versions include the more affordable option of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics processor and two configurations offering a choice of 60Hz or 144Hz Full HD display.

These new base models make the already capable Blade 15 more affordable and accessible. So if you're a Razer fan and have been holding off on purchasing then now might be the time.

The new Base models are available to purchase now worldwide, with prices starting from $1,599. Find out more here.