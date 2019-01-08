Razer Chroma will soon support Amazon Alexa

Gaming accessory and lifestyle brand Razer is at CES announcing a swathe of products and updates. One of which is new compatibility with Amazon Alexa.

The company says that it's bringing voice assistant integration to compatible Razer devices including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets and more. This update will be available to users via Razer Synapse 3 software giving you the ability to control a variety of settings with just your voice.

Examples of things you'll be able to control via your favourite voice assistant include syncing lighting to a specific colour, changing lighting profiles, launching specific games, changing mouse DPI settings and tweaking audio profiles too.

Simple commands will work like this:

"Alexa, ask Chroma to start Overwatch"

"Alexa, ask Razer Synapse to decrease my DPI to 200."

"Alexa, ask Razer to change Audio settings to Movie mode."

The new module built into Razer Synapse will allow American and Canadian users to control Alexa via Razer headsets, standalone microphones and even built-in laptop microphones (like those on the Razer Blade 15).

This integration has actually been a long time coming and has been about as an unofficial preview since February 2017. Now though it's fully approved and official.

With this update, Razer is enhancing the current experience which already works with Philips Hue lighting to sync lighting across you peripherals and smart lights at the same time. Now you'll be able to control that and much more with just your voice.

Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan said "Razer Chroma is an incredibly powerful gaming feature, and we're motivated to work closely with Amazon to build this integration with Alexa, enabling users to change lighting effects, profiles, start games, change settings and more."

This pairing with Amazon now officially puts the number of organisation partnered with Razer Chroma at 15 - resulting in over 300 devices that are compatible with Razer Chroma-enabled games and applications. That list includes big names such as AMD, AOC, ASRock, EK Waterblocks, MSI, Thermaltake, ViewSonic, Zotac and more.

The result is a fully-customisable and flexible gaming ecosystem that keeps growing and growing.

The full update to Razer Synapse will roll out Q2 2019 and you can find out more here.