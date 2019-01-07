Razer is refreshing its Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop range this year, to include the new mobile version of Nvidia's GeForce RTX graphics chipset.

Announced during the Nvidia CES 2019 press conference, new GPUs for laptops will ape the abilities of the company's RTX cards released last year. The latest versions of the Razer Blade 15 will therefore sport either the RTX 2060, RTX 2070 or RTX 2080 depending on which model you choose.

The current base model of the Blade 15 with GeForce GTX 1060 graphics will continue to be sold too, for those on a tighter budget.

All the new versions will run on the 8th generation Intel Core i7-8750H six-core processor and have 16GB of RAM. They can be specced with up to 512GB of SSD storage.

Two display types are available: Full HD with 144Hz refresh rate, or 4K (3840 x 2160) with a touchscreen.

The laptop design remains the same, offering a 17.78mm thickness and single aluminium block case. the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model also contains vapour chamber technology to reduce heat.

The new models with RTX graphics will be available from late January, starting at $2,299. They will launch across the US, Canada, France, Germany, China and the UK.

The base model Razer Blade 15 with GTX graphics is already available for $1,599.