Razer Blade gaming laptop is back, thinner and more powerful than ever

|
1/1 Razer

Gaming company Razer has announced the Blade, which lays claim to being the world's smallest 15.6-inch gaming laptop. It's the successor to the Blade released in 2015 and in that time the gaming laptop has gone on a bit of a diet. The bezels around the screen have been trimmed down to exceptionally thin levels to give gamers even more screen real estate.

The 15.6-inch display is available in two options: a 1080p version with 60Hz or 144Hz refresh rate, or a 4K panel with multi-touch input. 

A gaming laptop of course needs some serious power, and the Razer Blade is no slouch. The company has fitted it with the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H processor, but you can choose between NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or GTX1070 Max-Q GPUs. All that power needs some effective cooling, and so for the Blade, Razer has developed new vapour chamber technology, which replaces traditional heat pipes. It also gets low-noise fans to help it stay as silent as possible.

1/3Razer

Elsewhere in the Blade you get 16GB RAM as standard, with support for 32GB you can configure up to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, with support for a maximum 2TB storage. Everything is housed within an individually CNC machined aluminium unibody chassis with a scratch-resistant anodised black aluminium finish. 

Razer is offering access to $420 worth of games for a limited time, including VR titles such as Arizona Sunshine, popular games like Cuphead, and FL Studio Producer Edition, a professional music production suite from Image Line. As with other Razer machines, the keyboard features a colourful backlight, with 16.8 million colours per key. Front-firing stereo speakers provide audio, with support for Dolby Atmos immersive surround. 

The all-new Razer Blade is available now, with prices starting at £1,699/$1,899. More information and all configuration options can be found at Razer's official site.

