Razer Blade gaming laptop is back, thinner and more powerful than ever

Gaming company Razer has announced the Blade, which lays claim to being the world's smallest 15.6-inch gaming laptop. It's the successor to the Blade released in 2015 and in that time the gaming laptop has gone on a bit of a diet. The bezels around the screen have been trimmed down to exceptionally thin levels to give gamers even more screen real estate.
The 15.6-inch display is available in two options: a 1080p version with 60Hz or 144Hz refresh rate, or a 4K panel with multi-touch input.
A gaming laptop of course needs some serious power, and the Razer Blade is no slouch. The company has fitted it with the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H processor, but you can choose between NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or GTX1070 Max-Q GPUs. All that power needs some effective cooling, and so for the Blade, Razer has developed new vapour chamber technology, which replaces traditional heat pipes. It also gets low-noise fans to help it stay as silent as possible.
Elsewhere in the Blade you get 16GB RAM as standard, with support for 32GB you can configure up to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, with support for a maximum 2TB storage. Everything is housed within an individually CNC machined aluminium unibody chassis with a scratch-resistant anodised black aluminium finish.
Razer is offering access to $420 worth of games for a limited time, including VR titles such as Arizona Sunshine, popular games like Cuphead, and FL Studio Producer Edition, a professional music production suite from Image Line. As with other Razer machines, the keyboard features a colourful backlight, with 16.8 million colours per key. Front-firing stereo speakers provide audio, with support for Dolby Atmos immersive surround.
The all-new Razer Blade is available now, with prices starting at £1,699/$1,899. More information and all configuration options can be found at Razer's official site.
