Razer introduces a wireless mouse that charges via its mouse mat

Gaming peripheral manufacturer Razer is at this year's CES where the company has unveiled some new products including Project Linda - the laptop that, when coupled with a Razer Phone, creates a working Android notebook.

The company has also taken the opportunity to unveil a new HyperFlux Wireless Power system that offers "total wireless freedom" for PC gamers. This new system purports to offer uninterrupted power transfer from a wireless charging mouse mat to a companion mouse.

This sort of wireless charging system isn't new - there are similar offerings from Logitech in the form of the PowerPlay System and Mad Catz have recently risen from the dead with a range of new products that include the R.A.T. Air wireless power system.

Razer's HyperFlux Wireless Power Technology, however, doesn't need a battery in the mouse as it relies on the mat for the power. This means it can be lightweight like other gaming mice and deliver a superior experience.

Min-Liang Tan, Razer's co-founder and CEO said: "The HyperFlux Wireless Power Technology is a game changer in the world of wireless gaming...Gamers are no longer held at the mercy of a battery or cable. Instead, there will be true wireless freedom with a cordless gaming mouse that's the same weight as a wired mouse."

Razer's HyperFlux system includes a pairing of an updated version of the classic Razer Mamba mouse in the form of the Razer Mamba Hyperflux with the Firefly HyperFlux mouse mat. The new Razer Mamba Hyperflux boasts 16,000 DPI with a 5G optical sensor. It also uses Razer's Adaptive Frequency Technology that actively scans and switches to the strongest signal within the 2.4 GHz frequency band to ensure signal stability while gaming.

Powered by Razer Chroma lighting technology, both devices have access to full RGB lighting options and will work with the newly announced Philips Hue partnership that will allow full-syncing with Hue lighting too.

This new wireless mouse system will be available from March 2018 for $249.00/£249.99.