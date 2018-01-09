Razer Project Linda turns your Razer Phone into an Android laptop

Gaming accessories company Razer has created a laptop extension that, when coupled with a Razer Phone, creates a working, LED lit Android laptop.

Razer Project Linda is just a concept at present, but given enough enthusiasm from Razer Phone owners could see the light of day at some point.

It comprises a backlit keyboard, with Razer Chroma coloured LEDs, and a 13.3-inch 120Hz Quad HD display. There is 200GB of storage space inside the laptop, plus a 53.6Wh battery that not only drives the screen and keyboard, but can charge a docked Razer Phone over three times without connection to a power supply.

Cleverly, when docked, the Razer Phone works as the laptop's touchpad as it slides into the front of the keyboard. You can also connect a wireless or wired mouse to the device for full Android gaming.

Connectivity on Project Linda includes a 3.5mm audio jack, USB-A port and a USB-C charging port. There is also a 720p webcam on the front and a dual-array microphone.

Stereo front-firing speakers make up the package.

Sadly, at present we don't have any details on a release for Project Linda, but you can sign up for announcements at razerzone.com/projectlinda.

There have been attempts for a similar phone/laptop hybrid system before - most notably the Motorola Atrix 4G and HP Elite X3 phones from a few years ago, but none have made significant waves. Maybe Linda will - even with a silly name.